Las Vegas man accused of sexually assaulting woman at his home

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said he confessed to forcing a woman into sex despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Juan Gonzaga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Juan Gonzaga, 37, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the 7 a.m. incident at his home in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

An arrest report for Gonzaga said a woman told police she was visiting Gonzaga’s house, drinking some beer, when Gonzaga offered to give her a back massage. After several minutes, the woman said, Gonzaga pulled her pants down and began to sexually assault her, despite her demanding that he stop.

“(The victim) estimates she told Juan to stop approximately 50 times,” police wrote.

Police questioned Gonzaga about the allegations, according to the arrest report.

“Juan confessed that (the victim) told him to stop at least five different times,” police wrote. “Juan acknowledged he crossed the line continuing to sexually assault (her) after she told him to stop.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint in the case is scheduled for May 4.

