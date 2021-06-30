Las Vegas man arrested, accused of possessing child porn

A Las Vegas man was arrested on June 17 in connection with a 2014 child pornography investigation, according to recently released court documents.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man was arrested on June 17 in connection with a 2014 child pornography investigation, according to recently released court documents.

Hugo Suarez, 44, faces two felony counts of preparing, advertising or distributing porn with a minor and five felony counts of possessing visual porn of a person less than 16 years old, court records show.

A Metropolitan Police Department detective using undercover software found that an IP address linked to Suarez’s home had downloaded two video files showing child pornography, according to the document.

Police executed a search warrant on July 3, 2014. They seized three computers, numerous CDs and two hard drives, which the document said contained 96 images or videos of child exploitation, the document states.

Of the 96 files, about 80 of them were deemed to depict child sexual abuse, the document said.

A warrant was issued for Suarez’s arrest on November 3, 2015, court records show. Suarez was arrested on June 17 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is being held on $10,000 bail. He has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.