Las Vegas man arrested on lewdness charges involving 2 girls

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts against two children.

Adam Heflin, 45, was arrested Thursday by Las Vegas police in connection with allegations that he had sexual contact with the two girls between May 2018 and May 2019.

An investigation started April 18, when police were called to University Medical Center after a child disclosed that Heflin had forced her into sexual contact, according to an arrest report for Heflin. The investigation led to a second child making a similar accusation against Heflin.

The girls said Heflin forced them into sexual contact at a Las Vegas residence, according to the arrest report. One of the girls, when asked about whether the incidents happened, said “yes, (then) began to cry and she did not want to talk anymore,” the report states.

Heflin denied the accusations, saying they were “manufactured” by an individual who had a grudge against him.

Heflin was on probation after pleading guilty in 2019 to a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to communicate a bomb threat, police said. He received a suspended sentence of 270 days in jail and was placed on probation in District Court.

In the recent case, he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. A criminal complaint had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

