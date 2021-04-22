Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of paying underage prostitute

The arrest of the 39-year-old suspect stemmed from a police vice investigation into the well-being of a female youth, according to an arrest report.

George Christensen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of paying a minor for an act of prostitution.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for George Kyle Christensen IV, 39, of Las Vegas, indicates his arrest stems from a police vice investigation into the well-being of a female youth. Police stopped the girl as she jaywalked at the intersection of Flamingo Road and University Center Drive on March 24. When they questioned her, they learned she was reported as a missing juvenile. Her age and hometown were blacked out in the arrest report.

The youth said she came to Las Vegas “to make money” and that she met two adults at a local hotel who encouraged her to get into prostitution.

“(She) was reluctant to work as a prostitute but agreed to after realizing she needed to make money,” police wrote in Christensen’s arrest report. “A short time later (she) posted a prostitution advertisement (online). During March 2021 she completed numerous prostitution dates throughout Las Vegas.”

The girl recalled to police one encounter with a man who sent her a selfie picture and paid for an Uber ride to have her brought to his apartment for a sex act in exchange for money. Police examined her phone and identified the man as Christensen, according to his arrest report. Police said they filed a search warrant with Uber and confirmed that a ride was given to an individual to Christensen’s apartment through the rideshare service, police said.

Christensen, when questioned by police, acknowledged paying for a prostitute to come to his residence on March 24.

“Christensen denied knowing the prostitute was a minor and acknowledged knowing prostitution is illegal,” police wrote in the report.

Police initially arrested Christensen on suspicion of facilitating sex trafficking victim less than 18, being a customer engaged in soliciting child for prostitution first offense and child abuse.

The sex trafficking charge has been dismissed by Clark County prosecutors, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. Clark County prosecutors have not filed a criminal complaint yet on the remaining two counts and no future court date for Christensen is currently listed in online Justice Court records.

