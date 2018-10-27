Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

A 36-year-old man suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography was arrested Tuesday under a 2015 warrant, according to an arrest report.

The Metropolitan Police Department first began investigating Elias Burrola-Ruiz in November 2013 after his computer was flagged as a “download candidate for suspected child pornography files,” according to Burrola-Ruiz’s arrest report.

Officers conducting a search warrant in February 2014 seized Burrola-Ruiz’s computer, hard drives and memory sticks. During the search, Burrola-Ruiz admitted to police that he downloaded child pornography, according to the arrest report.

In October 2014, a Metro forensic examiner found more than 222 images and videos of “child exploitation” on Burrola-Ruiz’s computers and hard drives, according to the report.

An arrest warrant for Burrola-Ruiz was executed on February 4, 2015, the report said. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography depicting a person under age 16, and two counts of distributing child pornography.

The suspect was arrested for the outstanding warrants Tuesday after a vehicle stop near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the report.

Burrola-Ruiz’s whereabouts from February 2014 to Tuesday were unclear.

After an objection from the prosecution, the suspect on Wednesday was granted house arrest without access to the internet, court records show. A preliminary hearing for Burrola-Ruiz is set for Dec. 4.

