Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2018 - 7:41 pm
 

A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday under a 2015 warrant on 12 counts related to child pornography, according to an arrest report.

The Metropolitan Police Department first began investigating Elias Burrola-Ruiz in November 2013 after his computer was flagged as a “download candidate for suspected child pornography files,” according to Burrola-Ruiz’s arrest report.

Officers conducting a search warrant in February 2014 seized Burrola-Ruiz’s computer, hard drives and memory sticks. During the search, Burrola-Ruiz admitted to police that he downloaded child pornography, according to the arrest report.

In October 2014, a Metro forensic examiner found more than 222 images and videos of “child exploitation” on Burrola-Ruiz’s computers and hard drives, according to the report.

An arrest warrant for Burrola-Ruiz was executed on February 4, 2015, the report said. He was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography depicting a person under age 16, and two counts of distributing child pornography.

The suspect was arrested for the outstanding warrants Tuesday after a vehicle stop near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the report.

Burrola-Ruiz’s whereabouts from February 2014 to Tuesday were unclear.

After an objection from the prosecution, the suspect on Wednesday was granted house arrest without access to the internet, court records show. A preliminary hearing for Burrola-Ruiz is set for Dec. 4.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Sex Crimes
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sex Crimes Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like