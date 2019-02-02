Las Vegas man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen

A Las Vegas man was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenager, according to police arrest documents.

Sergio Quiles, 58 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Sergio Quiles, 58, was arrested Monday after police said he confessed to sexually abusing a teenage girl and whipping her with a belt and horsewhip, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

According to the report, the girl confided in someone, whose name and relation to the girl is redacted, that Quiles touched her “while giving religious blessings before he works.”

When the girl was taken to Southern Nevada Children’s Assessment Center for a forensic interview, she told the Child Protective Services investigator that though she confided in someone, that person “did nothing” with the information, the report said.

Quiles faces charges of lewdness by a person over 18 with a child age 14 or 15 and sexual assault with a child under 16. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

