Las Vegas man charged with lewd act against a child

Lionel Baldwin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with committing a lewd act against a child.

Lionel Baldwin, 35, was arrested on June 9 by Las Vegas police. A police arrest report for Baldwin indicates an investigation started after Clark County Child Protective Services contacted law enforcement, reporting that a child under the age of 14 told their mother in April they’d been subjected to a lewd act by Baldwin.

Baldwin declined to speak with police about the accusation and requested an attorney, the arrest report states.

Baldwin’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, subsequently filed court paperwork indicating the accusations against Baldwin are a “defensible case.” The filing indicated an initial disclosure from the child supposedly occurred in April, but wasn’t reported to authorities until June. The motion also stated that at first the victim said no misconduct took place when she talked to police.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Baldwin previously was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of sex assault, open and gross lewdness and kidnapping. In Clark County District Court, Baldwin pleaded guilty in that case to a gross misdemeanor charge of coercion. He received a suspended sentence of 12 to 36 months of prison and was placed on probation for an indeterminate period of time not to exceed three years.

Baldwin remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning. In addition to the lewdness charge, he was being held on an accusation that he violated probation. A preliminary hearing in the lewdness case is scheduled for July 2 in Justice Court.

