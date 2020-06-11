Las Vegas man charged with sexually abusing child

Las Vegas police said Edward Coyle, 27, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of lewdness against a child under the age of 14.

Edward Coyle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually abusing a child, according to a police report and court records.

Las Vegas police said Edward Coyle, 27, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of lewdness against a child under the age of 14. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

An arrest report for Coyle said he was charged after a girl disclosed on June 6 instances of alleged sexual abuse in Las Vegas. When confronted, police said in the report “Eddie denied the allegations and stated he only gave her back massages.”

Coyle declined to take a polygraph. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 8.

