Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man charged with sexually assaulting child

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2017 - 6:24 pm
 

A Las Vegas man faces at least 12 counts of sexual assault against a child, records show.

Emanuel Jackson, 48, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

The victim was between the ages of 9 and 12 when the crimes occurred, according to Jackson’s arrest report.

Jackson also faces three counts of lewdness with a child. He was arrested last week after a tip was placed with Clark County’s child abuse and neglect hotline.

In a separate case, Jackson also faces a charge of child abuse involving a different victim.

Jackson is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 5 for a preliminary hearing in the sexual assault case.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

