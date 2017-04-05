Las Vegas man charged with sexually assaulting child

A Las Vegas man faces at least 12 counts of sexual assault against a child, records show.
Emanuel Jackson, 48, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.
The victim was between the ages of 9 and 12 when the crimes occurred, according to Jackson’s arrest report.
Jackson also faces three counts of lewdness with a child. He was arrested last week after a tip was placed with Clark County’s child abuse and neglect hotline.
In a separate case, Jackson also faces a charge of child abuse involving a different victim.
Jackson is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 5 for a preliminary hearing in the sexual assault case.
