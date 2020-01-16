Las Vegas man charged with touching himself near preschool

A Las Vegas man was arrested on Jan. 3 after he was accused of touching himself outside of a preschool playground.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was arrested Jan. 3 after he was accused of touching himself near a preschool playground in the west valley.

Officers responded to Crossroads Christian Academy, 124 N. Tenaya Way, around noon that day, after a report that a man was indecently exposing himself outside the school, according to a recently released arrest report.

Police found 30-year-old Marco Hernandez “sitting on the concrete stairs in the corner of the parking lot, directly in front of a blue fence leading to a playground, zipping his pants up,” the report said. When they approached him, he falsely identified himself multiple times before providing his name and date of birth.

Police spoke with two women at the school who said they saw Hernandez with his pants down, touching himself.

When officers asked Hernandez about it, he said “it was just an accident,” according to the report.

He is being held with $1,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open or gross lewdness and making a false statement to a public officer. His next court appearance is Jan. 22.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.