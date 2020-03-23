Las Vegas man charged with using dating app to lure minor into sex

Kip Tinsley Iversen, 44, was booked on four felonies after allegedly having sex with a girl described by police as under 14.

Kip Tinsley Iverson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of sex assault after police say he solicited a youth for sex through a dating app.

Kip Tinsley Iversen, 44, was booked Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center on four felonies including soliciting child for prostitution, sex assault, first-degree kidnapping, and facilitating sex trafficking for a victim who is under the age of 18.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a criminal complaint in the case has not been filed, and a status check on the filing of the criminal complaint is now scheduled for this summer.

An arrest report for Iversen said a woman called Las Vegas police on Wednesday to report her granddaughter was missing. Police were presented with a tablet showing the youth had been exchanging messages with a man on the Meet Me dating app by the name of “Bruce.” The girl, who was described as under 14, told the man if he wanted to have sex it would cost $5 and gave him her address. The man said he was driving a silver Malibu.

As officers were interviewing the grandmother, they saw a silver Malibu pull up with the youth in the front seat and Iversen driving, according to the report. Iversen was taken into custody.

The youth told police she had the man pick her up at her residence. He then took her to a drugstore and bought birth control, then took her to an apartment where they had sex before driving her home, police said.

Clark County Detention Center records show Iversen was subsequently released from the Clark County Detention Center on bond combined with high-level electronic monitoring.

It was not immediately clear if Iversen had retained an attorney.

