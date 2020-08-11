Las Vegas man faces 4 counts of lewdness with minor

An arrest report for Gary Martinez, 28, states that he was taken into custody after a child disclosed to a family member that he had allegedly made her perform a lewd act.

A Las Vegas man has been charged with four counts of committing lewd acts with a minor, according to police and court records.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Gary Martinez, 28, states that he was arrested July 6 after a child disclosed to a family member that Martinez had allegedly made her perform a lewd act. Police interviewed the accuser, a family member and Martinez.

He denied the accusations, saying they were made up because of a volatile domestic relationship.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a criminal complaint against Martinez was filed July 9. Las Vegas police initially denied the public release of a police report in the case, but it was subsequently released by the Justice Court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

