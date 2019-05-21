Las Vegas man faces attempted murder, sexual assault charges

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man wanted for sexual assault and attempted murder was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in the central valley.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Marshals on Monday arrested a 38-year-old Las Vegas man wanted for attempted murder and sexual assault, a release said.

A Marshals-led arrest team targeting sex offenders took Britt Lairson into custody near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, the release said. Lairson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail. Lairson faces two counts of sexual assault and one each of attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

He was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department, the release said.

Prosecutors charged Lairson on June 1 of last year, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on June 5, court records show.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.