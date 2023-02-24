46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man facing charges in assaults on 2 girls

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2023 - 4:31 pm
 
Jose Armando Carcamo (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jose Armando Carcamo (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jose Armando Carcamo, 56, is charged in the sexual assualts of two young girls.
Jose Armando Carcamo, 56, is charged in the sexual assualts of two young girls.

A Las Vegas man is facing charges of sexually assaulting two girls in alleged incidents going back eight to 11 years ago, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jose Armando Carcamo, 56, was arrested Feb. 17 and faces three felony counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and four felony counts of lewdness with a child under 14, based on Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police detectives started gathering evidence last year by interviewing the two alleged victims, the mother of one victim and both parents of the second, according to a police report.

One girl recalled she was repeatedly assaulted when she was very young, sometime between 2012 and 2018, and the second said the assaults happened between 2015 and 2016, police reported.

One was allegedly assaulted while Carcamo served as a daytime babysitter for the girl’s single mother, police said.

On Feb. 2, detectives learned that one girl claimed she told her mother she held back from telling her because “I didn’t want you to know” and she “wanted to forget” about it, according to the report.

Carcamo, who was released under high-level electronic monitoring overseen by Las Vegas police, is set to return to court for his preliminary hearing before Judge Harmony Letizia on March 8.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2
Police say woman, 34, had relatonship with teenage boy
Police say woman, 34, had relatonship with teenage boy
3
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
4
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
5
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Demonstration supports trafficking victims — PHOTOS
By / RJ

About 50 people demonstrated Saturday in Las Vegas to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country.

More stories for you
Pro tips on betting NBA after All-Star break
Pro tips on betting NBA after All-Star break
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Teen driver gets jail time in crash that killed Nellis senior airman
Teen driver gets jail time in crash that killed Nellis senior airman
$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$117K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for telemarketing scheme
Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for telemarketing scheme
Convicted killer tied to 2004 cold case homicide
Convicted killer tied to 2004 cold case homicide