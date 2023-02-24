Las Vegas man facing charges in assaults on 2 girls

Jose Armando Carcamo was arrested Feb. 17 and faces three felony counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and four felony counts of lewdness with a child under 14.

Jose Armando Carcamo (Metropolitan Police Department)

Jose Armando Carcamo, 56, is charged in the sexual assualts of two young girls.

A Las Vegas man is facing charges of sexually assaulting two girls in alleged incidents going back eight to 11 years ago, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jose Armando Carcamo, 56, was arrested Feb. 17 and faces three felony counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and four felony counts of lewdness with a child under 14, based on Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Police detectives started gathering evidence last year by interviewing the two alleged victims, the mother of one victim and both parents of the second, according to a police report.

One girl recalled she was repeatedly assaulted when she was very young, sometime between 2012 and 2018, and the second said the assaults happened between 2015 and 2016, police reported.

One was allegedly assaulted while Carcamo served as a daytime babysitter for the girl’s single mother, police said.

On Feb. 2, detectives learned that one girl claimed she told her mother she held back from telling her because “I didn’t want you to know” and she “wanted to forget” about it, according to the report.

Carcamo, who was released under high-level electronic monitoring overseen by Las Vegas police, is set to return to court for his preliminary hearing before Judge Harmony Letizia on March 8.

