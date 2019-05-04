Las Vegas man facing child pornography charges

(Thinkstock)

A 34-year-old Las Vegas man was charged last week with possessing and producing child pornography of girls younger than 12 years old, police documents show.

Justin Steven Sullivan was arrested April 26 and charged with two counts of using or permitting a child under the age of 14 to be depicted in child pornography, as well as one count of possessing child pornography of a child under the age of 16, court records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child pornography tied to a computer located where Sullivan lives, according to his arrest report. Detectives received 1,174 reports of images tied to Sullivan.

Detectives looked at 40 random images from the 1,174 reports, and determined 30 contained files of uploaded “child sexual exploitation,” the report said.

The images depicted girls from about age 2 to 11, the report said.

On April 26, police interviewed Sullivan at his home in the Las Vegas Valley. He admitted to downloading and sending child pornography online, the report said. He also admitted to taking about 50 partially nude photographs of an 8-year-old girl while she was sleeping, the report said.

Sullivan remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a $100,000 bail, jail records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17, according to court records.

