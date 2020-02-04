Las Vegas man indicted on federal child enticement charges

Barry Gabelman, 49, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of coercion and enticement and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

(Getty Images)

Federal authorities on Tuesday announced a Las Vegas man’s indictment on child enticement and other charges.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Nevada said 49-year-old Barry Gabelman was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of coercion and enticement and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. Gabelman remained in federal custody Tuesday afternoon, the office said in a news release.

Authorities say Gabelman was caught sending and receiving sexual messages and photos on multiple social networking websites with an 11-year-old girl who turned out to be a persona created by FBI agents. The alleged exploitation occurred between late October and early December 2019, according to the announcement.

On Dec. 6, police arrested Gabelman at a proposed meeting place between Gabelmen and the supposed 11-year-old.

Gabelman faces 10 years to life in prison for the coercion and enticement charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the obscene material charge, authorities said.

