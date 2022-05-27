Las Vegas man lured girl for prostitution, police say

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly convinced a child to work for him as a prostitute.

Christopher Kirkland, 29, faces 14 felony charges including kidnapping a minor, lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years old, and sexual seduction, court records show.

A human trafficking advocacy group found the girl in February. She told police that she met Kirkland in July and started working as a prostitute for him in November, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The girl had Kirkland’s moniker “Prince” tattooed onto her wrist and made approximately $20,000 for Kirkland in a three-month period, according to the report.

Kirkland and the girl had sex “up to five times a day,” and she lived with Kirkland despite not having permission from her mother, according to the report.

Kirkland, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, is due in court Tuesday, according to court records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.