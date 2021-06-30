94°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography through a messaging app, federal officials said.

Cyrus Orlando Ortega, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography during a court appearance in front of U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey. The U.S. attorney’s office for Nevada said in a press release that Ortega distributed some 600 images and videos of child pornography to Kik Messenger users in exchange for similar content.

“The images and videos depicted underage victims — some as young as toddlers — being sexually exploited,” authorities said in the release.

Ortega faces five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.

This case was investigated by Las Vegas police and the FBI.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST