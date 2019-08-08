Las Vegas man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

A Las Vegas man faces three years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender in California upon his move to the state, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender upon his move to California, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Tony Fernandez Barnes, 39, lived in Sacramento, California, from 2013 to 2018, in which time he did not register as a sex offender for three previous Nevada convictions for pandering of a minor, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, as well as Nevada and California law.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England sentenced Barnes to three years and one month in prison.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.