Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in child porn case

A federal judge sentenced a 30-year-old Las Vegas man to prison on Monday in a child pornography case.

Jonathan Risse-Santos pleaded guilty in February to charges of attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon sentenced him on Monday to seven years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervision.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the DOJ.

In March 2021, Risse-Santos contacted someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl through Kik Messenger and repeatedly asked her to send him nude images of herself. He also used the messaging app TextNow to discuss “engaging in sexual activity with the child,” according to the DOJ.

He agreed to meet the girl at her home, where police arrested him. Investigators also found 259 images and six videos showing child sexual abuse on Risse-Santos’ cellphone, according to the DOJ.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the North Las Vegas Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department.

