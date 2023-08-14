Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in child sex trafficking case

James Wynhoff pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child sex trafficking and possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

James Wynhoff (North Las Vegas Police Department, left, and Nevada Sex Offender website)

A 41-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex trafficking charges, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

James Wynhoff pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charges of attempted child sex trafficking and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Nevada.

The case marks the second time Wynhoff has been charged in federal court for crimes involving using the internet to solicit sex from a minor.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware sentenced Wynhoff on Monday to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. The defendant also will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to a criminal complaint, Wynhoff began communicating online with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl, but who was actually a detective with a federal task force targeting sex traffickers. Through messages on Kik, Wynhoff solicited and agreed to pay $100 to have sex with the child, according to the news release.

Wynhoff also admitted to possessing 11 videos of child sexual abuse material, which depicted children as young as toddlers, the release said.

In 2018, Wynhoff was arrested by police in Utah when he allegedly traveled to the Hurricane area to meet with someone he thought was a teen, but who was actually a Davis County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Wynhoff was sentenced to 48 months in prison in the Utah case, according to court records. He was on supervised release for the Utah conviction when he was arrested in Nevada.

