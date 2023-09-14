Las Vegas man who recorded himself raping teen sent to prison

Mohamed Muhina, 28, pleaded guilty in November to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Mohamed Muhina (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of recording himself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Mohamed Muhina, 28, pleaded guilty in November to one count of sexual exploitation of children. After his release, he will be under a lifetime of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

Prosecutors said that in 2017, Muhina began communicating with a 14-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger. Shortly thereafter, he drove to the victim’s residence and pulled her into the backseat of his car, where he sexual assaulted her despite her pleas to stop, according to officials.

Between September 2017 and January 2018, Muhina sexually assaulted the victim two more times, according to prosecutors. Then, in February 2018, the victim was walking to school when Muhina grabbed her by her hair and jacket and forced her into his car. He drove to his apartment and sexually assaulted the victim.

A forensic examination of Muhina’s cellphones revealed several images and videos showing him engaged in sex acts with young girls, including the victim.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.