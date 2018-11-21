Las Vegas massage therapist accused of sexual assault

A 43-year-old massage therapist was charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed he licked her at a Las Vegas chiropractor’s office in May, according to court documents.

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A 43-year-old massage therapist was charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed he licked her at a Las Vegas chiropractor’s office in May, according to court documents.

Las Vegas police arrested Jose Garcia-Romero on Nov. 15.

According to his arrest report, the woman told police she arrived at her chiropractor’s office May 21 for an appointment. Prior to seeing the doctor, she received a massage from Garcia-Romero, the report said. She was unclothed at the time.

Near the end of the massage, Garcia-Romero raised the sheet that was covering the woman and placed his tongue on her genitalia.

The woman immediately closed her legs and told Garcia-Romero “no,” the report said, then Garcia-Romero left the room, and the woman put her clothes back on.

It was unclear Tuesday where Garcia-Romero worked.

Garcia-Romero told police that the woman “provoked” him by grabbing his hand during the massage. The woman told police her hand automatically closed while he was massaging it, but that she did not want him to do anything sexual to her.

The woman told police she did not know what to do, so she continued with her chiropractic appointment.

During an interview with police, Garcia-Romero, with his attorney Damian Sheets, denied the allegations and said he did not touch the woman’s genitalia, according to the report.

Garcia-Romero remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on $10,000 bail, jail records show.