Las Vegas pastor faces more charges of child sex abuse

Bramwell Retana (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

After a Las Vegas pastor was arrested in December on suspicion of sexually abusing children, at least four more girls came forward to tell police about alleged abuse, according to arrest reports released Tuesday.

The pastor, 44-year-old Bramwell Retana, was arrested Dec. 20 and initially faced six counts of lewdness with a child under 14, two counts or luring a child with a computer to engage in a sexual act, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping of a minor and child abuse. After media reports of Retana’s arrest, at least four more girls told police they were sexually abused, the reports said.

Based on the additional reports, 24 more counts were filed against Retana, who is the pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Oasis De Paz, 2020 Michael Way. Charges in the second case were filed Dec. 27, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Records show he now faces 13 more counts of lewdness with a child under 14, 10 more counts of first-degree kidnapping of a minor and one count of preventing or dissuading the report of a crime.

The arrest reports in both cases were released to the Review-Journal on Tuesday. Multiple victims told police Retana had kissed their feet and touched or kissed them inappropriately. Occasionally more than one girl was present when the abuse happened, the report said.

One victim told police the abuse started when she was “six or seven years old,” the report said.

“(Redacted) believes there are many more victims however, she believes they are afraid to come forward in fear of retaliation or immigration issues,” the report said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has previously said that because of Retana’s position at the church, there may be more unidentified victims.

On Jan. 3, according to the records, Retana surrendered his bond. He was back in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday. A preliminary hearing in both cases is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Attempts to reach Retana have been unsuccessful, and his attorney, Ryan Helmick, has previously declined to comment to the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information about Retana, or anyone who believes he or she may have been a victim of abuse, may contact Metro’s juvenile sexual assault division at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

