Las Vegas police accuse man of child sex trafficking, abuse

A 24-year-old man faces child sex trafficking charges, and Las Vegas police are looking to identify additional victims.

William Hoard, 24, is accused of using social media to contact underage girls between January and June, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

“Hoard would entice the juveniles with promises of making easy money and protection from harm,” the release said. He would prostitute the girls, the youngest of which was 15, police said.

Hoard was booked Wednesday on 14 counts, among them charges of child sex traffic, kidnapping, child abuse and accepting or receiving the earnings of a prostitute.

The investigation was led by the Child Exploitation Task Force, made up of Metro vice detectives and FBI agents.

Police urged anybody with information or who may have been a victim to contact vice detectives at 702-828-3455. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Court records indicate Hoard was convicted of pandering and attempted pandering in October.

