Las Vegas police accuse man of child sex trafficking

Traffic passes by the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

Las Vegas police accused a 20-year-old man of child sex trafficking, court documents show.

Xerxes Paul, city of residence unknown, was booked Sunday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of sex trafficking of a child, first-degree kidnapping, child abuse and accepting or receiving the earnings of a prostitute, jail records indicate.

In an arrest report, the Metropolitan Police Department identified Paul as a suspect through a 16-year-old girl detectives saw walking in an area “known for its prostitution activities.”

The girl told police she met Paul in early June while she was walking near Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The arrest report said somebody paid for sex with her and she gave all the money to Paul.

Detectives later interviewed Paul, who denied he knew the girl was engaging in prostitution. While he was being taken to jail, Paul told police he had given her money and “she was involved in that stuff before.”

Paul was being held in jail as of Tuesday evening.

Valley View Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV