Las Vegas police accuse man of raping, robbing woman

Las Vegas police claim a man raped and robbed a woman at gunpoint after meeting her through Craigslist.

Bobby Joseph Brown, 41, arranged to meet with the woman the evening of April 1 for a sexual encounter, according to an arrest report obtained this week by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When the woman changed her mind about the arrangement, Brown claimed to be an undercover officer and drew a weapon, the report alleges.

According to the report, Brown held the woman at gunpoint as he sexually assaulted her multiple times in an apartment. The apartment complex’s address is redacted from the report.

The woman escaped, the report said, by jumping naked through a closed bedroom window. She was treated at a local hospital for cuts to the arms, sides and hip caused by broken glass.

A witness told police that Brown fled the scene holding a woman’s purse.

On April 10, another woman received a request from Brown through Craigslist to meet for a “casual encounter,” according to the report. The second woman met with Brown in a parking lot.

Brown pointed a gun at the woman and demanded oral sex, according to the report. The woman told police she got out of the car but that Brown stole her keys out of her hands and left with her car.

Police found the woman’s vehicle a short distance away the next day.

According to the report, police attempted to stop Brown on April 26 after spotting him driving a car reported stolen the previous day. He fled but later was apprehended on foot. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

