Las Vegas police arrest man on suspicion of sexually abusing child

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man Aug. 1 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor under age 14.

Allen Russell, 64, is accused of sexually abusing a young child five or six times a week from January 2012 to January 2017, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Prosecutors charged Russell with 18 counts of sex assault against a child under the age of 14, and one count of child abuse or neglect, court records show.

The child told a safe school professional that Russell “had threatened to kill him if he told anyone,” the report said.

Russell remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday night with a $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5.

