Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect, seek more victims

Las Vegas police are asking the public for more information about a 30-year-old man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault.

Jakarr Dudley faces nine felony counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, four felony counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and three gross misdemeanor counts of destroying or concealing evidence, court records show.

Metropolitan Police Department sexual assault detectives arrested Dudley on Wednesday, but investigators “believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Dudley remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday and is due to appear in court Friday.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

