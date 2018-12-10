Las Vegas police charge man with prostituting 14-year-old girl

An investigation by Metropolitan Police Department officers found Jason Mott transported the girl to known prostitution areas in Las Vegas and received all of the money she made, according to his arrest report.

Las Vegas police have charged a 35-year-old man with prostitution of a 14-year-old girl and related charges.

According to the report, on Nov. 27 a police officer questioned the girl after he recognized her from a missing person flyer and she acknowledged being involved in prostitution. An investigation found the victim had run away from home in early November and met Mott at a 7-11 in Las Vegas near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. Mott took the victim back to his residence where he provided her with methamphetamine and said he “pimps out girls,” according to the report.

The report said the victim agreed to work for Mott as a prostitute. After also agreeing to Mott’s rules and work schedule, he transported her to multiple known prostitution tracks on Tropicana, Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street. According to the report, the victim said she performed approximately 20 acts of prostitution while working for Mott for four days.

Mott was arrested on Nov. 28 in Las Vegas after officers conducted a vehicle stop for failure to stop at a red light. He is charged with prostitution of a child under 16, kidnapping, child abuse and neglect and receiving earnings from a prostitute.

Mott remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on $200,000 bail, jail records show.

