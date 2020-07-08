Las Vegas police find 10K child porn images on man’s computer

A 56-year-old man was arrested last month on a child pornography charge after Las Vegas police said a computer technician tipped them off two years ago.

Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amir Gllat, was arrested June 22 after police found over 10,000 images of child pornography on his computer, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gllat brought his computer to Geek Squad at Best Buy for repair in August 2018, and the technician found multiple photos of children involved in sexual acts, the report said. Geek Squad called police, who spent nearly two years investigating before speaking to Gllat.

Gllat allowed police to search his phone but denied an investigation into his other electronic devices, police said.

He is charged with a first offense of possession of visual pornography of a person under 16 and was released on bail. His next court appearance is Aug. 24.

