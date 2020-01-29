Las Vegas police ID, seek suspect in sexual assault

Las Vegas police are searching for a 54-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman early Monday near Valley View Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Ryan Lorraine (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man considered “armed and considered dangerous” and who is suspected of assaulting a woman early Monday in the central valley.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. to the 700 block of Langtry Drive, near Valley View Boulevard and Washington Avenue, after report of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, the victim told police she had been sexually assaulted, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Detectives identified a suspect as 54-year-old Ryan Lorraine, who as of Tuesday afternoon has not been arrested. He described as 6 feet tall, 265 pounds and with a goatee.

Further information about the assault was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case or who knows the whereabouts of Lorraine can call Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

