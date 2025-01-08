Las Vegas police look for man accused of breaking into juvenile’s room

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say broke into the bedroom of a juvenile.

According to police, 22-year-old Kalil Clark, whom police described as a “dangerous individual,” is accused of breaking into the bedroom of a female juvenile on Dec. 6 at an apartment in the 4700 block of East Craig Road.

In a news release, police said that Clark was in the bedroom where the female juvenile was sleeping and fled when he was confronted by the girl’s mother. The intruder was later identified as Clark, police said.

Detectives are asking the public for assistance in locating 22-year-old Kalil Clark.

Clark is wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault that occurred June 13, 2024 and a burglary that occurred December 6, 2024, where he was discovered in the bedroom of female juvenile… pic.twitter.com/wJeGj2Ggdz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 8, 2025

Authorities say Clark is also wanted on charges of attempted sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault that occurred in the same area on June 13. Further details on that incident were not immediately released by police.

According to the department, Clark is believed to be transient in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.