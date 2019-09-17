Las Vegas police looking for suspect in child sex assaults

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old suspect accused of committing multiple sex crimes against juveniles.

Trevon Banks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect, identified Tuesday by police as Trevon Banks, is wanted on charges of sexual assault against a child under 14; lewdness by a person over 18 with a child younger than 14; production and possession of child pornography; child abuse or neglect; domestic battery; and coercion with force or threat of force.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not disclose further information Tuesday but released a prior mug shot of Banks.

Anyone with any information on Banks’ whereabouts may contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

