Las Vegas police officer charged with sexual assault

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Manuel Gutierrez has been charged with sexual assault. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer was charged Wednesday with sexual assault.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Manuel Gutierrez was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with a bail of $25,000.

Gutierrez has worked for the department since February 2014 and most recently was with the Community Policing Division’s South Central Area Command. He has been relieved of duty without pay.

