Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police officer charged with sexual assault

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2018 - 1:09 pm
 

A Las Vegas police officer was charged Wednesday with sexual assault.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Manuel Gutierrez was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with a bail of $25,000.

Gutierrez has worked for the department since February 2014 and most recently was with the Community Policing Division’s South Central Area Command. He has been relieved of duty without pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 782-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

