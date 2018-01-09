Las Vegas police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Las Vegas police on Monday released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to sexually assault a woman as she returned home from taking out the trash late last month.

On Dec. 30, police were called to an apartment at 1655 E. Sahara Ave., near Maryland Parkway, after a man entered a woman’s home as she was taking out the garbage. When she returned to her bedroom, the man came out of the closet, covered her mouth and pushed her onto the bed, police said.

When she screamed, another woman in the home came to the bedroom. The man tried to fight and assault both women before fleeing.

Police said the man, who is about 25 years old, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, has black eyes and a thin build. Police believe the man has scratches on his face.

