Las Vegas police release sketch of suspect in child luring cases

Las Vegas police released a composite sketch on Tuesday of a man wanted in a series of attempted child luring cases near schools across the valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was aware of at least three incidents this month linked to the man, who police said is in his 20s and has dark hair and a mustache.

Each time, police said, the man sat inside what most described to be a gray four-door sedan, exposing himself as children walked by. In at least one instance, he tried to lure a child into his car.

The events happened near schools in the northeast and southwest parts of Las Vegas as well as in North Las Vegas, Metro said.

No other details were released Tuesday, but police dispatch records show that one incident happened just after 1 p.m. March 13 at Von Tobel Middle School, 2436 N. Pecos Road.

Metro on Tuesday also reminded the public that children who walk to and from school are encouraged to walk in pairs or in a group and should never approach or enter a stranger’s car.

Any students or parents who may have information on the man or have noticed anything suspicious near a school may contact Metro at 702-828-3421, North Las Vegas police at 702-633-91111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

