Las Vegas police searching for man suspected of lewdness with 11-year-old

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected in a lewdness case involving an 11-year-old who was assaulted while walking to school Wednesday.

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected in a lewdness case involving an 11-year-old who was assaulted while walking to school Wednesday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man suspected in a lewdness case involving an 11-year-old who was assaulted while walking to school Wednesday.

The 11-year-old was walking about 8:30 a.m. to a school in the 4400 block of South Juliano Road, near South Durango Drive and West Flamingo Road, when a man in his mid-20s approached the child.

The man is suspected of touching the child inappropriately three times before “the victim was able to scare him away,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The suspect ran north on Juliano Road toward Rochelle Avenue, police said. The child informed school officials, but police were unable to locate the man Wednesday.

The man is believed to have brown hair and brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or the man’s whereabouts to contact Metro’s sex crimes section at 702-828-3421, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

4400 block of South Juliano Road, Las Vegas