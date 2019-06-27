Las Vegas police seek information in child sexual assault case

Las Vegas police suspect a man arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child may have more victims, and are asking people to come forward with information.

Aaron Ferguson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for people to come forward if they believe they are a victim of a 44-year-old man charged this month with child sexual assault.

Aaron Ferguson, 44, was arrested June 18 in connection with a sexual assault of a child under 16 years old, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday. Ferguson was identified as a suspect in the case after police received report of a sexual assault on April 30.

Ferguson was an acquaintance of the victim’s family during the time the child is suspected of being assaulted, police said. He also faces child pornography charges and an incest charge.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Those who think they may have been a victim of Ferguson’s, or anyone with information on the case, are asked to contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“If you think you might be a victim, come talk to us,” police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Ferguson was charged with three counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, lewdness with a child older than 14, two counts of luring a child or mentally ill person with a computer for a sex act, using or permitting a minor over the age of 14 to be portrayed in pornography, possession of pornography of a child under 16, and child abuse or neglect, court records show.

His arrest report was not available from the Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

Ferguson remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday with a $200,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.

