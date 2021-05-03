83°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police seek leads from public after sexual assault arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
Francisco Tovar-Lugo (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas detectives are asking the public for more information after a 58-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges last week.

Francisco Tovar-Lugo was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and open and gross lewdness, police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail, jail records show.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Further information on the case was not immediately available. The Review-Journal requested Tovar-Lugo’s arrest report on Friday, but had not received it as of Monday afternoon.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

