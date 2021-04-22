Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges

A Las Vegas middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Nicholas Collotta (LVMPD)

Nicholas Collotta, 40, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. He faces felony counts of sexually assaulting or exploiting a child under 14 with substantial bodily or mental harm, and lewdness with a child under 14, court records show.

Collotta teaches eighth grade literary studies and seventh grade history at Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus, 1201 W. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the school’s website. A photo of Collotta on the school’s website showed him smiling and holding a hat with the school’s emblem.

Investigators believe “there may be additional victims” in the case.

Further information about Collotta’s arrest was not immediately available. He remained in the detention center on Thursday with $50,000 bail, court records show.

The charter school could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear Thursday night whether Collotta was still employed and if the allegation involved a student.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.