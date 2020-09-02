Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile

A woman who met a youth outside a Las Vegas Valley school years ago while showing her a puppy has now been charged with sexually assaulting the child, according to police and court records.

Yuliza Ambriz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Yuliza Ambriz, 24, is charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 and child abuse neglect first offense. She was booked Aug. 27 at the Clark County Detention Center.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Ambriz said police were called to a domestic disturbance in downtown Las Vegas on July 20. The incident led authorities to transport a female juvenile to the hospital. The child told a nurse she was in a relationship with a 24-year-old woman. Police investigated further and identified the suspect as Ambriz.

The youth told police eight years ago she met Ambriz outside a school “with a puppy.”

“(The victim) went to pet the puppy and Yuliza introduced herself and invited her and her sister back to the house to play with her other dogs,” police said.

Years later, police said, “they started dating.”

After Ambriz’s arrest, police said she confessed to the sexual interactions with the youth.

“Yuliza stated she has feelings for (the victim) that she cannot let go and she knows (the victim) feels the same way about her,” police said. “Yuliza admitted that due to (the youth’s) age she knew it was wrong but could not help her feelings.”

Police records indicate Ambriz’s husband is in prison for sex assault against a child.

Ambriz remained in jail as of Wednesday morning. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.