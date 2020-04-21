Las Vegas woman says she was drugged, assaulted by couple

A Las Vegas couple is facing sex assault charges after a woman said she was given the drug Ecstasy, then assaulted at the couple’s apartment on April 13.

James Collins, left, and Andrea McGowan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

James Carnell Collins, 46, and Andrea E. McGowan, 42, each are charged with three counts of sex assault and one count of open and gross lewdness in the case, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

An arrest report for the couple said a woman told authorities she met McGowan while housed at the Las Vegas city jail. Upon their release, McGowan invited the woman to stay at her apartment because the woman had no place to go.

There, the woman told police she partied with the couple before McGowan gave her a “small, rectangular white pill with the number 100 on it. (She) thought it might have been ecstasy, but was not sure.”

“After taking the pill, (she) started feeling out of it, like she could not really move.”

The woman said she then was sexually assaulted by the couple.

McGowan told detectives that she and the victim did Ecstasy, according to the arrest report, and during the encounter she repeatedly asked the woman if she was OK. Collins told police that McGowan and the victim came to his bedroom willingly and he portrayed the encounter as consensual.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.