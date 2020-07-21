Man, 23, charged with sexually assaulting girl in 2017

Dominic Scapellato, 23, was arrested and charged last week with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, according to court records.

Dominic Scapellato (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old man was charged last week with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under 14 after a girl told police he raped her about three years ago when he was her babysitter, according to an arrest report.

Dominic Scapellato was arrested July 12 and charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, two counts of kidnapping, and lewdness with a child under 14, all felonies, court records show. During an interview with police in February, a girl told police Scapellato was babysitting her in early 2017 when he drove her to the base of Sunrise Mountain in the far northeast valley and raped her, Scapellato’s arrest report said.

The girl told police that Scapellato said to her, “Don’t scream, don’t shout, because I will kill you.” He was about 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

She also said that she “recalls being scared as they were in the middle of nowhere and believed Dominic could kill her at any time and no one one know.”

The girl also described two other instances when she said Scapellato had assaulted her, the report said.

During an interview with police on July 12, Scapellato initially denied assaulting the girl or being alone with her. He then told police he assaulted the girl about 3½ years ago near Sunrise Mountain, but he denied the rape that the girl described to police.

Scapellato was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 12, jail records show. Court records indicate that on July 13 he posted a surety bond on a $10,000 bail and was released from jail. As a condition of his bail he must stay away from minors.

He is due to appear in court on Aug. 3, according to court records.

