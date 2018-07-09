Man accused of attempted murder, rape of boy in Las Vegas

A man was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault of a teenage boy at an east Las Vegas homeless camp, according to an arrest report.

A man was charged with the attempted murder and rape of a teenage boy at an east Las Vegas homeless camp, according to an arrest report.

Johnny Sanchez, 31, was arrested Wednesday after someone reported him walking near East Carey Avenue with blood on his hands and saying he “killed a 14-year-old,” about 1:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department report. Sanchez spoke incomprehensibly but told officers a “little kid” was in a nearby alley and that he would take the officers there if he received water, the report said.

About 2:40 p.m., officers found an unconscious boy “covered in blood” near an underpass at Judson Avenue and Sloan Lane at what appeared to be a homeless camp, the report said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, the report said. He had fractures to his nose, ribs, skull and jaw, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, cuts, signs of strangulation and a “foreign metal object” inside the “left occipital” part of his brain.

Police also determined the boy had been raped, the report said.

Hospital staff believe he is 13 or 14 years old. His condition Sunday was unknown.

Police were unable to interview Sanchez on Wednesday, the report said, because he was barely able to stand. He was talking to himself and appeared drunk, under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental disorder, the report said.

Sanchez faces charges of one count each of attempted murder and sexual assault, with additional charges pending, according to the report and court records. He remains in Clark County Detention Center without bail.

