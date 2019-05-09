Man accused of inappropriate contact with Las Vegas student

The man arrested was working with an athletic team at Sunrise Mountain High School and was not employed by the Clark County School District.

Sunrise Mountain High School at 2575 N. Los Feliz St. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Clark County School District police on Thursday arrested a man who worked with a northeast valley high school athletic team on suspicion of inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

The man, 20-year-old Nik’olas Clater, is not employed by the school district, the district said. He had been working with an athletic team at Sunrise Mountain High School, 2575 Los Feliz St.

Clater was charged with two counts of lewdness with a child older than 14, luring a child to engage in a sex act and statutory sexual seduction, according to court records.

His arrest stemmed from a February investigation into inappropriate contact with a student. Clater was banned from campus when the investigation began, the district said.

Clater remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, jail records show.

