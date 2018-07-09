Man accused of rape, attempted murder of boy in Las Vegas

A man was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault of a teenage boy at an east Las Vegas homeless camp, according to an arrest report.

Johnny Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault. The victim was a 13 or 14-year-old boy, who was unconscious and taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was unable to be identified.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is charged with the attempted murder and rape of a teenage boy at an east Las Vegas homeless camp, according to court documents.

Johnny Sanchez, 31, was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported him walking near East Carey Avenue with blood on his hands and saying he had “killed a 14-year-old,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Sanchez spoke incomprehensibly but told officers that a “little kid” was in a nearby alley and that he would take the officers there if he received water, the report said.

About 2:40 p.m., officers found an unconscious boy “covered in blood” near an underpass at Judson Avenue and Sloan Lane at what appeared to be a homeless camp, the report said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, the report said. He had fractures to his nose, ribs, skull and jaw, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, cuts, signs of strangulation and a “foreign metal object” inside the “left occipital” part of his brain.

Police also determined that the boy had been raped, the report said.

Hospital staffers believe he is 13 or 14 years old. His condition Sunday was unknown.

Police were unable to interview Sanchez on Wednesday, the report said, because he was barely able to stand. He was talking to himself and appeared drunk, under the influence of drugs or suffering from a mental disorder, the report said.

Sanchez faces one count each of attempted murder and sexual assault, with additional charges pending, according to the report and court records. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.