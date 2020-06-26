Man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman sleeping on bench

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he attacked and sexually assaulted an elderly woman sleeping on a bench in downtown Las Vegas.

Leandre Burnett, 18. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he attacked and sexually assaulted an elderly woman sleeping on a bench in downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a sexual assault, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday evening.

After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested Leandre Burnett on Wednesday afternoon while he was wearing the same clothes from footage of the day before.

Burnett was booked on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, indecent exposure and open and gross lewdness.

He is being held without bail pending a hearing Friday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.