Man arrested after alleged sexual assault during massage at Strip hotel

Las Vegas police have arrested a 59-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage she ordered in her room at a Strip casino, according to an arrest report.

Jorge Moyano (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 59-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage she ordered in her room at a Strip casino, according to an arrest report.

Wynn Las Vegas security called the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in her room at the hotel at 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard South. The woman told police a man, later identified as 59-year-old Jorge Moyano, assaulted her during a massage, according to Moyano’s arrest report.

The woman told police she had ordered a “mobile massage” to her room, and Moyano arrived with a massage table. During the massage, Moyano removed the woman’s sheet and assaulted her, the report said.

She told police she “froze up and did not know what to do since she was in shock,” the report said.

Moyano denied assaulting the woman during a police interview early Monday, the report said. He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces two felony counts of sexual assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.