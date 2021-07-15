Man arrested after DNA links him to 3 sexual assaults in Las Vegas

A man arrested in June faces multiple sexual assault charges after DNA evidence linked him to three prior assaults in Las Vegas, records show.

Jaired Aguilar (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested in June faces multiple sexual assault charges after DNA evidence linked him to three prior assaults in Las Vegas, according to a recently released court document.

Jaired Aguilar was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 24, more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 27, 2020, records show. He is charged with two counts of sex assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of sex assault.

The three reported assaults occurred in May 2004, May 2005, and November 2009, the document states.

First assault

The victim from the 2004 case told police that she was walking northbound on Boulder Highway toward Boulder Station when a car pulled up next to her and the driver, later identified as Aguilar, offered her a ride, the document states.

When she got in, the woman told police that the man started driving in the wrong direction, pulled out a gun and held it to her head, according to the document. The man then parked and told her, “You should know a killer once you see one,” then threatened to pistol-whip her and shoot her in the leg if she did not listen.

The man then forced her to perform a sexual act on him, the woman said. After, he tossed a condom out of the window, stole her belongings and forced her out of the car, the document states.

Once outside, she screamed for help multiple times, shouting, “Rape,” the document states. Construction workers nearby called police, who retrieved the used condom from the scene.

Police at the time determined that the car was registered to a woman named Dolores. On Nov. 6, 2004, they found Aguilar at Dolores’ home, the document states. He told officers that Dolores was his grandmother and declined to speak to detectives but said he would set up an appointment to speak with them at a later date.

The document did not indicate whether police spoke with him again.

In June 2018, DNA found inside the condom matched Aguilar, as well as DNA collected during a sexual assault exam that the victim had undergone after the assault, according to the document.

Second assault

The victim from the 2005 case told police that she was walking to a bus stop near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads when she started chatting with the driver of a car parked in front of a nearby 7-Eleven. As she walked away, the car began following her.

According to the document, the driver, later identified as Aguilar, rolled down his passenger window, held up a knife and told her to get in the car. When she did, he parked at a grocery store, where he threw away a bottle of Smirnoff vodka and bought a box of condoms.

Aguilar then drove the woman to a parking garage and sexually assaulted her before throwing a condom out of the window, the document states. He took the woman’s ID and money from her purse, then told her to get out. She called police from a nearby gas station.

Police recovered the condom from the scene as well as the Smirnoff bottle from a grocery store trash can.

In March 2007, DNA collected during a sexual assault exam that the victim previously underwent matched Aguilar. In February 2018, fingerprints from the Smirnoff bottle also returned to Aguilar, the document states.

Third assault

The victim from the 2009 case told police that she went to a bar with her ex-boyfriend and his friend, later identified as Aguilar, the document states. After, Aguilar brought her to a Denny’s at Tropicana and Eastern avenues where they began kissing in the parking lot.

She did not want to have sex, she told police, but Aguilar told her, “We’re going to have sex or I am going to kill you,” the document states. After the assault, she used tissues to clean herself up and threw them out the window, she told police.

Then she went inside the diner to clean up more thoroughly, she said. Aguilar was gone when she came outside. She called her mother to pick her up, then underwent a sexual assault exam.

A report dated February 26, 2018, said no male DNA was detected from the exam. But on January 16, 2019, DNA collected from the woman’s wig returned to Aguilar, the document states.

A hearing in the case is slated for July 26.

